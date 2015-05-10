القاهرة - أخبار مصر

افتتح إبراهيم محلب رئيس مجلس الوزراء والشيخ سلطان بن محمد القاسمي حاكم إمارة الشارقة اليوم الأحد مبنى دار الوثائق الجديد بمدينة الفسطاط بالقاهرة.

وقال استشاري المشروع ان المبنى مقام على مساحة 5000 متر مربع مكونا من خمسة أدوار بها ثلاثة أدوار كأمانات للوثائق , وتضم الأدوار الأخرى مركزا لترميم وصيانة الوثائق وقاعة للندوات ومركزا للتدريب ومركزا للتاريخ الشفاهي وأماكن للإدارات الفنية وقاعة للإطلاع علي الوثائق تم تصميمها علي أحدث النظم العالمية في إتاحة الوثائق بجميع أنواعها وكذلك متحفا وكافيتريا ومنطقة للخدمات والصيانة

وتم عرض فيلم تسجيلي حول مراحل انشاء المبنى .

 